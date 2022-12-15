Foreign criminals won't be allowed to plunder Azerbaijani resources

15 Dec. 15:00

Criminal businessman Ruben Vardanyan won't be allowed to plunder the Azerbaijani natural resources and damage the environment, Assistant of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said.



Hajiyev stressed that the illegal exploitation of Azerbaijan's natural resources must be stopped. He also mentioned that the exploitation of all natural resources should be carried out under the laws of Azerbaijan.

The president's assistant noted that Azerbaijani eco-activists are trying to prevent the illegal transportation of looted natural resources and are not interfering with the movement of civilian vehicles.