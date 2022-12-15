Tbilisi’s Pushkin Square breaks cover after renovation

15 Dec. 16:00

Tbilisi City Hall has completed the renovation of the city’s downtown Pushkin Square, one of the central and historical public spaces in the capital.

New green spaces, pedestrian paths, outdoor lightning and surveillance cameras have been arranged in the area located adjacent to Freedom Square as part of the renovation, Mayor Kakha Kaladze said.

The works for upgrading the park - part of a space that has been subject of plans for being turned into a “museum district” due to its proximity to a number of museum venues - cost ₾1,400,000 ($523,051).

Pushkin Square was first opened during the Tsarist Russian rule of Georgia in 1885, under the name New Square. It was later renamed after the Russian poet Alexander Pushkin to mark the 50th anniversary of his death in 1887.