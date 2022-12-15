Zakharova: Russia concerned about Lachin corridor being blocked

15 Dec. 16:20

Moscow is concerned about the Lachin corridor being blocked and expects that this transport link will be reopened soon, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a briefing on Thursday.

"We are concerned about the blocking of the Lachin corridor, caused by disagreements between the parties over the development of ore deposits. The Russian Defense Ministry and the Russian peacekeeping contingent have been vigorously working these days to deescalate the situation. We hope for the full restoration of the transport link soon," the diplomat stressed.

She also emphasized that accusations and acts of provocation against the Russian peacekeepers are inadmissible and counterproductive "no matter where they come from." "The Russian peacekeeping contingent is efficiently carrying out its tasks, acting as a guarantor of stability in the region," Zakharova added.