Azerbaijani peaceful protesters on Shusha-Khankendi road change demands

15 Dec. 17:00

The Azerbaijanis, who have been holding peaceful protests on the Lachin road near Shusha, for the fourth day, changed their demands.

The activists taking part in the event have demanded to establish individual border and customs control posts on the border with Armenia in the Lachin direction.

They emphasized that checkpoints of all Azerbaijani state structures, including the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the State Border Service and the State Customs Committee, should be located on the sovereign lands of Azerbaijan.

The representatives of Azerbaijani non-governmental organizations have been protesting against the inadmissibility of Azerbaijani specialists to the territory, to monitor the illegal exploitation of deposits in the area of stationing the peacekeepers.