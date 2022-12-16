Kazakhstan celebrates Independence Day

16 Dec. 10:45

In Kazakhstan, December 16 is Independence Day, on December 16, 1991, the Supreme Council adopted a law on the independence and state sovereignty of Kazakhstan.

During the years of independence, a bicameral parliament was established in the republic, a judicial system was created, the Armed forces, the Republican guard, the border troops and the Navy appeared. The gold reserves accumulation began in January 1992, in June of the same year, Kazakhstan approved the state flag and the republic's coat of arms.

In November 1993, the national currency, the tenge, entered circulation in Kazakhstan. Astana has been the capital of Kazakhstan since 1994, before that the capital was Almaty.

Since 2022, Independence Day in Kazakhstan is not a national, but a public holiday, so it is celebrated for only one day.

Today, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated the population on Independence Day. "Independence is the supreme heritage, all of us must treasure it. Protecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country is our sacred duty", Tokayev said in his congratulations.

He noted that 2022 was a turning point for the state. "We have faced unprecedented internal and external challenges, but thanks to unity and solidarity we are confidently overcoming all trials. Having launched large-scale political and economic reforms, we have entered a new stage of the country's modernization. The success of these undertakings depends on each of us," the President of Kazakhstan said.

Tokayev wished his compatriots good health and well-being, and he wished Kazakhstan prosperity.