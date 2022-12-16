Companies from UAE, France and Türkiye to built solar power plants in Uzbekistan

16 Dec. 11:00

Companies from the UAE, France and Türkiye have won tenders for the construction and operation of three solar photovoltaic stations in Uzbekistan.

Stations will be built in Bukhara, Namangan and Khorezm regions. The total capacity of these stations will be 500 MW.

Emirati company MASDAR will build 250 MW plants in the Bukhara region at 3,044 cents per kilowatt-hour of electricity generated.

Turkish Alarko will built a station with a capacity of 150 MW in the Namangan region, the offer is 4,828 cents per kilowatt-hour of electricity generated.

The French company Voltalia will build a plant in the Khozrem region, with a capacity of 100 MW and the offer is 2,888 cents per kilowatt-hour.