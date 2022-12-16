Azerbaijan and Tajikistan to cooperate in fight against corruption

16 Dec. 11:35

Azerbaijan and Tajikistan signed an agreement on anti-corruption cooperation. The corresponding document was drawn up by the State Financial Control and Anti-Corruption Agency of Tajikistan and the General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan, the press service of the Tajik agency reported.

The purpose of the signed agreement is to implement, maintain and strengthen cooperation in the field of preventing and combating corruption.

At the meeting, the Head of the Tajik Anti-corruption agency, Sulaimon Sultanzoda, and the Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan, Kamran Aliyev, expressed confidence that the establishment of mutually beneficial cooperation in this area will further strengthen friendly relations between the two countries and will have a positive impact on strengthening the efforts to combat corruption, TASS reports.