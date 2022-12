16 Dec. 11:50

The day before, Turkish and Iranian Foreign Ministers Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and Hossein Amir Abdollahian had a telephone conversation, the Turkish Foreign Ministry reports.

Regional processes were the main topic of the talks.

In addition to this, the Foreign Ministers discussed preparations for mutual visits, Anadolu agency reports.

Earlier it was reported that a meeting of delegations from Iran and Türkiye took place in the Iranian city of Maku. The parties disscussed border security and trade.