Georgia earned record amount of money from tourism in 11 months of 2022

In the period from January to November 2022, Georgia's international tourism revenue reached a record high. This was reported at the National Tourism Administration of Georgia on December 16.

As noted, during this time Georgia has earned $ 3,1 billion from tourism.

It exceeds the pre-pandemic data obtained in 2019 by 3,5%. At the same time, the income of the tourism industry in the first 11 months of the year increased by 83,4% compared to the same period of the previous year.

The Georgian National Tourism Administration also said that in November, the profit exceeded $305 million, which is 51,2% higher than the same indicator in 2019 and 74,9% higher than in 2021, TASS reports.

