16 Dec. 13:15

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan raised the discount rate by 0.25% - from 8% to 8.25%.

At the same time, the lower limit of the interest corridor is set at 6.25% (an increase of 1.25%), and the upper limit is at 9.25%, Sputnik Azerbaijan reports.

Let us remind you that the last time the Central Bank of Azerbaijan raised the discount rate was in October 2022. Then the Central Bank raised it by 0.25% to 8%.