Lukashenko announced main topic of negotiations with Putin

16 Dec. 14:35

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that he intended to discuss the economy during the upcoming talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to BelTA, Lukashenko is primarily interested in the issues of further strategy in the economic sphere.

"At the upcoming meeting, we will discuss issues of a strategic nature, especially in the economic sphere. Yes, we will talk about the military and political situation around our states", the Belarusian leader said.

Lukashenko also noted that he would talk with Putin about defense and security.