UN supports Mirziyoyev's resolution

16 Dec. 15:25

The UN General Assembly approved the resolution"On strengthening the role of parliaments in accelerating the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals" proposed by the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev in 2020, the press service of the head of state reports.

The resolution outlines the key role of parliaments in renewal of commitment to unity, solidarity and multilateral cooperation to support an inclusive, sustainable and lasting recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and to accelerate work for sustainable development.

The UNGA calls on countries to support parliaments and facilitate their involvement in the processes of work to achieve the SDGs.

The resolution pays special attention to the support of women and youth, as well as their participation in parliamentary processes.