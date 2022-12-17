EU representative dismisses report of EU monitoring mission at Lachin road

17 Dec. 13:00

EU Monitoring Capacity (EUMCAP) operates exclusively on Armenian territory, EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar said.

According to Klaar, there’s a video circulating about an EUMCAP patrol observing the area leading to the Lachin road. “The patrol was then at a checkpoint about 1,2 km from the Armenian-Azerbaijani border,” he said.

The EU special representative pointed out that EUMCAP, in line with its mandate, operates exclusively on Armenian territory and did not enter the Lachin road.