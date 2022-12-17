Baku, Tbilisi, Bucharest and Budapest sign green energy strategic partnership agreement

17 Dec. 13:40

The "Agreement between the governments of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania and Hungary on strategic partnership in the field of development and transfer of green energy" was signed in Bucharest on December 17.

The signing ceremony of the agreement was held in Bucharest.

The EU will invest €2.3 bln in yjr Black Sea electricity cable. The electricity cable will connect Georgia and Azerbaijan to Romania, allowing the export of green energy to Europe.

“The electric cable under the Black Sea presents multiple opportunities. This project could bring considerable benefits to Georgia, a country with a European destiny. It could turn the country into an electricity hub and integrate it into the EU electricity market," President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said.