Turkish Airlines to increase flights to Turkmenistan

17 Dec. 15:15

Turkish Airlines will double the number of flights from Istanbul to Turkmenistan's Ashgabat from the current 2 to 4.

Additionally, Turkish Airlines will operate two flights per week from Istanbul to Turkmenbashi. Thus, the overall number of flights will increase to a total of 6. The flights from Türkiye to Turkmenistan will be carried out each day of the week.

The ticket prices will also be reduced by the Turkish air carrier. Starting from 2023, the price of a return ticket from Istanbul to Ashgabat will be $605.

PCR tests are not necessary for Turkmen citizens on Turkish Airlines flights. Turkmen citizens need to be issued a visa for visiting Türkiye. The price of a single entry visa is $60.