17 Dec. 16:15

A healthy lifestyle prolongs life for 15 years, deputy director of the National Research Center for Therapy and Preventive Medicine of the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation, Anna Kontsevaya says.

"A healthy lifestyle allows us to increase life expectancy for 15 years. For such a result, it is necessary to eat right, move a lot and stop smoking," she said in a video posted on the ministry's Telegram channel.

The specialist spoke in detail about the health promotion in the workplace to address the productivity decrease. According to Kontseva, workers must have an opportunity to exercise and eat right.