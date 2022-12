17 Dec. 16:40

Over the past three months, Georgia has become a leader in the export of drinking and mineral water to Russia, the message of the Center for the Development of Advanced Technologies reads.

In September-November, Georgia accounted for 71% of all bottles of water imported into the Russian Federation, TASS reports.

Armenia is the second with 10%, Italy is the third with 5%. Among the top 5 suppliers are also Kazakhstan (4%) and Slovenia (3%).