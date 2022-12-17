LUKOIL to expand its presence in Egypt

17 Dec. 16:55

LUKOIL plans to expand its presence in Egypt by participating in new concessions for the development of hydrocarbon deposits, the message published by the Ministry of Oil and Mineral Resources of Egypt following a meeting between the head of the department, Tariq al-Mulla, and the vice president of the company, Ivan Romanovsky, reads.

At the meeting, the participation of LUKOIL in the current concessions for the exploration of oil and gas fields in the Western and Eastern deserts was considered, and the possibilities of further expansion of the Russian company's activities in Egypt were discussed.