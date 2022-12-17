Drifting officially banned in Georgia

17 Dec. 17:15

In Georgia, amendments to the Code of Administrative Offenses on fines for drifting began to operate.

According to Sputnik Georgia, drivers will be fined of 300 lari (about $110) for drifting.

If the driver causes any damage, the fine will amount 500 lari (about $185). If the violation is registered by the patrol police, points will be written off from the driving license.

Recall that in Georgia, at the beginning of the year, 100 points are awarded for a driver's license, which are reduced after violations. When the limit is exhausted, the motorist loses his license.