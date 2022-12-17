First floating LNG terminal built in Germany

17 Dec. 17:40

Germany's first floating terminal for liquefied natural gas was opened today in Wilhelmshaven. The ceremony was attended by Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Vice Chancellor, Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection Robert Habeck and Finance Minister Christian Lindner.

According to Scholz, the terminal is an important contribution to the country's energy security.

"That is now the new pace with which Germany is driving infrastructure projects, and it should be a model — not just for this facility, but for many others, too," Scholz said.