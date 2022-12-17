Ski resort Arkhyz starts new season

17 Dec. 17:55

Today, the new ski season kicked off at the Arkhyz resort in the mountains of Karachay-Cherkessia, the press service of the Joint Institute for the Development of the North Caucasus JSC Kavkaz.RF informs.

”For the first time ever, Arkhyz opened the ski season completely on artificial snow. Trails, lifts, and other tourist infrastructure are ready, tested and accepting guests," TASS cites the message of the institution.

The holiday began with a performance on the main square of the resort. A mass race of skiers and snowboarders also took place.