Ilham Aliyev reveals construction of another energy bridge to Europe

After signing of the Agreement on Strategic Partnership in the field of development and transmission of green energy between the governments of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania and Hungary, the construction of another energy bridge from Azerbaijan to Europe begins, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said at a plenary session in connection with the signing of the document.

According to him, the implementation of this agreement will contribute to the energy security of Europe, the document is also an important step in creating a green energy corridor.

The President of Azerbaijan reminded that yesterday, SOCAR and Romgaz S.A. A signed a contract for the supply of gas from Azerbaijan to Romania. The transit will begin on January 1.