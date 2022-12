17 Dec. 19:35

Another tree planting campaign was held in the Zangilan region to restore the ecological balance in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation.

Jabbar Garibov, an employee of the Forestry Development Service, explained that representatives of the Ministry of Ecology of Azerbaijan took part in the action. They planted seedlings of oriental plane tree and common ash, grown in the nurseries of the ministry, and sowed oak seeds.