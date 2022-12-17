Kondratiev, Vladimirov and Golubev ask Putin to take grain exports under state control

17 Dec. 19:55

The heads of three regions of the South of Russia asked President Vladimir Putin to take grain exports under state control and limit the share of foreign traders in agricultural enterprises.

The initiative was presented by the Governor of the Kuban, Veniamin Kondratiev, the head of the Stavropol Territory Vladimir Vladimirov and the Rostov Oblast Governor Vasily Golubev, Kondratyev wrote in his Telegram channel.

"I came up with an initiative to limit the share of foreign traders in the agro-industrial complex with my colleagues-governors," he explained.