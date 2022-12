17 Dec. 20:10

The unique year-round tubing track was inaugurated in the Lahran mountain area of the Zolsky district of Kabardino-Balkaria in the Valley of Narzans eco-park.

The 450-meter long tubing slide is the longest and fastest in the region. "We offer vacationers an all-season children's tubing slide with five tracks and a children's trolley. In summer, the vacationers have an opportunity to enjoy our narzan baths," the director of the eco-park, Hasan Azhakhov, said.