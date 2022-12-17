Russians warned of Telegram accounts theft

17 Dec. 20:35

The Ministry of Digital Development warns Russians about "mass theft of accounts" in the Telegram messenger. The corresponding message was published in the department's channel.

According to the message, first, the user receives a message from someone from his contact list about the received gift—a subscription to Telegram Premium.

If a person clicks on the button, then he receives an authorization code, supposedly to activate a premium subscription. If he enters it, the attacker immediately opens the account and instantly sends such messages to the entire list of contacts.