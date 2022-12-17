1,500 km of coasts cleared in Stavropol Territory

17 Dec. 20:55

Since the beginning of the year, participants of the all-Russian environmental action "Water of Russia" have cleared almost 1,500 km of the Stavropol Territory coasts from garbage, the Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Protection of the region, Roman Kovryga, said.

According to him, 17,825 residents of 31 municipal districts took part in 426 environmental events.

”The length of the cleared coasts is 1,459.277 km. Our banks have become cleaner, the volume of garbage collected is almost 3,100 cubic meters," TASS quotes the official as saying.