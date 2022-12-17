Azerbaijani Ambassador points out false information to French newspaper

17 Dec. 21:10

Azerbaijani Ambassador to France Leyla Abdullayeva appealed to the French newspaper Le Monde, which published false information about a protest on the Khankendi-Lachin road passing through Shusha. She posted the corresponding message on her page in the social network.

"Le Monde, open your eyes!" called the diplomat.

"The Shusha-Khankendi road was not blocked by peaceful protesters, all civil transport moves freely," the ambassador stressed.

"However, Nakhchivan has been separated from Azerbaijan for 30 years because of Armenia (the road is closed)," the head of the diplomatic mission said.