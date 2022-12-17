Georgia’s president urges not to speculate on Saakashvili’s case

17 Dec. 21:35

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili urged not to speculate on former head of state Mikheil Saakashvili’s case and wait until the court decision.

She warned that the issue contributes to polarization.

"I have already said and will repeat that it is very important for this country, its reputation, its internal stability and its future. All parties should stop speculation and wait for the court decision on December 22, which, I want to be sure, will allow the people of Georgia to get out of this situation,” Sputnik Georgia quotes Zurabishvili as saying.

The court session, which will decide on the cancellation or postponement of punishment for Saakashvili, will be held on December 22.