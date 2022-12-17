Biden's team gets ready for election campaign

17 Dec. 22:00

US President Joe Biden's advisers have begun preliminary work on his campaign in case he decides to run for a second term, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) writes, citing sources.

According to the report, the Biden team is now considering technical issues, such as choosing a location for the campaign headquarters.

Also, the consultations were held with former President Barack Obama on a possible date for the announcement of re-election. In 2011, the 44th President of the United States announced the nomination for a second term on April 4. This date can serve as a guide for the Biden team, although the president himself will make the final decision.