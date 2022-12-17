Azerbaijan to promote peace and stability, Deputy Foreign Minister says

17 Dec. 21:55

Despite all Armenia’s provocations, Azerbaijan will continue to make efforts in all significant areas to ensure peace and stability in the region, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Fariz Rzayev said at a meeting with President of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly, Chaba Qureshi.

The diplomat discussed with the UN General Assembly President the situation in the region, including reconstruction and construction work in the territories liberated from occupation, mine threats, as well as the steps taken by Baku to normalize relations with Yerevan.

Rzayev stressed that, despite the Armenian provocations, Azerbaijan will continue to make efforts in all important areas to ensure peace and stability in the region.