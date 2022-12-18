Lachin road open for civil transport

18 Dec. 11:35

The action of Azerbaijani environmental activists, held in Karabakh in the zone of temporary responsibility of Russian peacekeepers, has been taking place for seven days. Participants do not interfere with the traffic of cars on the Lachin road.

On Sunday afternoon, 10 supply vehicles of Russian peacekeepers drove from Khankendi towards Lachin, nothing hinders the passage. Eco-activists do not create obstacles on the road.

The action takes place in the vicinity of Shusha, it is connected with the refusal to allow Azerbaijani specialists to enter the territory for monitoring related to the situation of illegal exploitation of Azerbaijani fields.