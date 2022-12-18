Türkiye donates aviation equipment to Georgia

18 Dec. 12:25

The Turkish government transferred special equipment for the airfield, as well as spare parts for helicopters, to the Georgian Defense Forces.

"The Turkish side's aviation and air defense command donated two units of special equipment for the airfield and spare parts of UH-1H helicopters", the Turkish Defense Ministry said.

The transfer ceremony took place at the air base in Marneuli near Tbilisi.

Commander of Aviation and Air Defence Command of the Defence Forces of Georgia Sergo Ninua and Turkish military attache Burak Altiner signed a corresponding memorandum. The equipment was transferred to Georgia under an agreement on military-financial cooperation between the two countries, the report said.