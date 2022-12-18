Russian peacekeepers wait for Baku and Yerevan responses to settlement proposals

18 Dec. 14:10

The Russian peacekeeping contingent continues to perform tasks on the territory of the Karabakh economic region of Azerbaijan.

"At 30 observation posts, Russian peacekeepers are monitoring the situation 24 hours a day. They also monitor compliance with the ceasefire regime. No violations or provocations have been recorded in the Russian peacekeeping contingent's area of responsibility", the Russian Defense Ministry said in a Saturday newsletter.

According to the report, the situation in the area of post №7 of the Russian peacekeeping contingent on the Khankendi-Goris highway is unchanged. "During the negotiation process, the Russian peacekeepers' command is waiting for the Armenian and Azerbaijani sides to respond to the settlement proposals", the newsletter says.

The peacekeepers conducted patrols along three routes in the Khojavend, Aghdara and Shusha regions.