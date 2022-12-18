Tez Tour promises to fly about 350 tourists from Hurghada to Moscow

18 Dec. 14:45

Tez Tour travel agency will fly about 350 tourists from Hurghada to Moscow on Sunday.

"Here are seven pages with lists of tourists, search for yourself and mark yourself, departure today at 20.00 (local time, 21.00 Moscow time)", the travel agency's representative told the Russians at the hotel where they were waiting for their return home.

Let us remind you that tourists have not been able to end their vacation for several days, because the iFly airline has cancelled or rescheduled all its flights to Egypt since Thursday.