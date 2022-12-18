President of Uzbekistan to address Parliament on December 20

18 Dec. 15:10

The address of the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev to the Parliament is scheduled for December 20.

As a source in the government told Podrobno.uz, the address will be held on December 20, this is the most important event in the socio-political life of Uzbekistan. The main results of the outgoing year will be summed up, goals and objectives for 2023 will be determined.

According to tradition, during the address, a name for the next year will be proposed, the most important tasks for the further development of the republic, and priorities for domestic and foreign policy will be outlined.