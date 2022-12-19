Firefighters extinguish blaze in Batumi apartment block

19 Dec. 11:40

Firefighters extinguished a blaze that broke out on the top floor of an apartment block in Georgia’s Black Sea coastline city of Batumi around midnight between Sunday and Monday, the Emergency Management Service said.

The fire completely destroyed a restaurant on the top floor of the block, which is adjacent to other residential buildings. Local media said a lounge bar on the floor had been closed over the past several weeks.

No injuries have been reported, with residents evacuated from the building shortly after the fire broke out on the top floor of the building. The Service said firefighters had prevented its further spread before extinguishing the blaze.

Police are now looking into the causes of the fire in the block, which is located on Agmashenebeli Avenue. The complex of adjacent buildings houses 282 people.