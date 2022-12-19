Iran to launch two Nahid satellites

19 Dec. 13:20

Iran’s Minister of Information and Communications Technology Issa Zarepour has announced that the country plans to launch at least two satellites into space until the end of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20, 2023).

Zarepour identified the two communication satellites being prepared for imminent launch as Nahid 1 and 2, IRNA reported.

Nahid 1 is an Iranian low earth orbit communications microsatellite that was unveiled in February 2016.

The Institute of Space Transportation Systems, a subsidiary of Iran Space Agency (ISA), has developed the Nahid 1 satellite.

Nahid 2 is a communication technology satellite which is equipped with a thruster (spacecraft) capable of conducting orbital modifications. Its development has been considered as an important step in Iran’s efforts to manufacture low earth orbit communication satellite systems.

Zarepour said Iran is preparing other research and operational satellites for launches, adding that the telecoms ministry will announce an exact timing for the launches in the future