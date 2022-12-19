Armenia's finance minister appointed as new deputy prime minister

19 Dec. 15:00

Armenian Finance Minister Tigran Khachatryan will be appointed as deputy prime minister, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today during a Security Council meeting.

He also said that Khachatryan’s position will be given to his deputy Vahe Hovhannisyan.

Pashinyan noted that a wide range of issues will be discussed at the meeting of the Security Council, including military and political situation in the region.

Tigran Khachatryan will replace Hambardzum Matevosyan, who was dismissed on December 12. Matevosyan served as deputy prime minister since November 2021. Prior to that, he was the governor of Armavir region for three years.

Tigran Khachatryan was appointed Minister of Finance in August, 2021.