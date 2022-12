19 Dec. 15:30

Cars of the International Committee of the Red Cross and an ambulance have passed along Azerbaijan's Lachin road, where a peaceful protest rally of Azerbaijanis against eco-terror in the country’s lands has been held for the eighth day, Trend reported.

Earlier, family members of one of the Russian peacekeepers have driven in the direction of Lachin from Khankendi.

This once again shows that the road is open for humanitarian purposes.