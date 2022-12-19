Russia records 6,341 daily COVID cases

19 Dec. 15:45

Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 6,341 over the past day to 21,722,415, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Monday.

A day earlier, 7,222 daily cases were recorded.

As many as 573 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 26.7% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 48 regions, while in 23 regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in 14 regions. A day earlier, 782 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 1,110 over the past day versus 1,282 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,282,693, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 1,217 over the past day versus 1,226 a day earlier, reaching 1,816,573

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 5,564 over the past day, reaching 21,115,232. A day earlier some 6,338 patients recovered.

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 50 over the past day, reaching 393,050. A day earlier 51 COVID-19 deaths were registered.