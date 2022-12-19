Saudi Arabia investing in Karabakh

19 Dec. 16:00

Azerbaijan’s government has already spent more than $4 billion to restore the liberated territories, the Azerbaijani Minister of Finance, co-chair of the intergovernmental commission Samir Sharifov said at the 7th meeting of the Joint Commission on Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia held in Baku on December 19.

"We highly appreciate that Saudi Arabia doesn’t establish diplomatic relations with Armenia for its policy of aggression against Azerbaijan, and we are grateful to the friendly country for its principled position. Yesterday, a delegation from Saudi Arabia visited Zangilan. During the visit, the guests got acquainted with the atrocities committed by Armenian occupiers on our lands," Sharifov noted.