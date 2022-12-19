Saudi Arabia eyes joining agreement on Azerbaijan's export of 'green' electricity

19 Dec. 16:45

Saudi Arabia expressed its desire to join the process of exporting ‘green’ electricity from Azerbaijan to Europe, Minister of Investment of Saudi Arabia, co-chair of the joint commission of the two countries Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih said.

Al-Falih made the remark at the 7th meeting of the Joint Commission on Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia held in Baku.

"ACWA Power [Saudi Arabian company] is implementing a 240-megawatt energy project in Azerbaijan. However, this is not enough. We would like to implement larger energy projects and join the agreement signed a few days ago by Azerbaijan on the export of electricity to Europe," he noted.

The minister added that there are wide opportunities for the development of relations between the two countries.

"I thank President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for his support in expanding relations between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia. There are opportunities for cooperation between our countries in many areas, especially in the energy sector," he stressed.

The “Agreement on a strategic partnership in the field of green energy development and transmission between the Governments of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania and Hungary” was signed on December 17 in Bucharest.