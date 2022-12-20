Putin and Lukashenko hold talks in Minsk

20 Dec. 9:20

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko held talks in Minsk. The first part of the meeting took place in a broad format, with the participation of delegations.

Then the leaders continued talks in a one-on-one format, after which they made statements and answered reporters' questions.

The Russian delegation to Minsk includes Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov, presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov, and Roscosmos CEO Yury Borisov.