Bank of Russia to test international payments in cryptocurrency

20 Dec. 9:40

The Bank of Russia plans to test the use of cryptocurrency for international payments within the regulatory sandbox framework, First Deputy Chairperson of the Central Bank Olga Skorobogatova said in the State Duma (lower house) on Monday.

"We currently plan to test using cryptocurrency for international payments, meaning for international economic activities, within the framework of the regulatory sandbox," she said.

The pilot project will be implemented with interested market participants, Skorobogatova noted. The regulator did not specify which companies may be involved.