Tehran: Jordan summit 'good opportunity' for nuclear talks

20 Dec. 10:00

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian termed talks with the IAEA delegation as "constructive and forward-looking".

He said Iran was "ready to welcome the return of all JCPOA parties to their commitments" while calling on the US to show "realism, seriousness and real and practical measures".

While addressing the Tehran Dialogue Forum, he also hinted at the likelihood of a meeting with European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on the sidelines of a regional summit on Iraq in the Jordanian capital Amman on Tuesday, terming it a "good opportunity" to continue talks aimed at the revival of the 2015 nuclear accord.