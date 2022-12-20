Annual inflation slowing down to 11.98% in November

20 Dec. 10:40

Annual inflation in Russia geared down to 11.98% in November 2022, the Central Bank says on Monday.

"Consumer prices hiked by 0.37% in November - by 0.26% with the seasonal adjustment. The incremental growth of prices against October occurred predominantly due to volatile components. At the same time, signs of the increase in current indicators of stable price dynamics appeared. Annual inflation slowed down again and stood at 11.98%," the regulator noted.

The rise in prices was limited by the conservative consumer behavior and continued expansion of food supplies, the Bank of Russia said.