EU announces possible long-term EU mission to Armenia

20 Dec. 11:40

The European Union will prepare the ground for a possible long-term EU mission in Armenia, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said.

The EU monitoring group in Armenia (EUMCAP), launched in October, completed its mandate on December 19.

"The EU is launching a new phase of engagement in the South Caucasus with a transition team that will prepare the ground for a possible long-term EU mission in Armenia with the ultimate goal of promoting sustainable peace in the region," the statement reads.

Against this background, the Council - in consultation with the Armenian authorities - has decided that the existing EU Monitoring Mission to Georgia will send a temporary assistance team to Armenia to raise EU awareness of the security situation and to contribute to the planning and preparation of a possible civilian mission in the country.

The transition planning assistance team will support European Council President Charles Michel in the EU-facilitated normalization process between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the statement reads.