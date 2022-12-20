Russian peacekeepers' change positions on Khankendi-Lachin road

20 Dec. 12:20

The peaceful protest of representatives of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) of Azerbaijan, held in Karabakh close to the Russian peacekeepers' temporary deployment area, has been going on for the ninth day.

Since yesterday, the positions of the Russian peacekeepers have changed. The participants do not intend to take advantage of this and continue their peaceful protest.

