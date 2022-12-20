Türkiye, Russia, China Georgia’s top trading partners in January-November 2022

20 Dec. 12:40

Türkiye ($2.55 billion), Russia ($2.20 billion) and China ($1.67 billion) were the top trading partners of Georgia in its total external trade turnover in January-November 2022, preliminary data from the national statistics office of Georgia show.

Georgia's top partners by exports in January-November 2022 were China ($660.7 million), Russia ($597.9 million) and Azerbaijan ($595.5 million), while the top markets by imports were Türkiye ($2.14 billion), Russia ($1.60 billion) and China ($1.01 billion).

The top export items were the following: copper ores and concentrates - $932.9 million (18.5% of total exports), motor cars - $762.8 million (15.1%), ferro-alloys - $454.8 million (9%).

The three top import commodities include: motor cars - $1.39 billion (11.6% of total imports), petroleum and petroleum oils - $1.23 billion (10.3%), copper ores and concentrates - $725.4 million (6.1%).

Overall, Georgian external trade turnover amounted to $17.02 billion in January-November 2022, posting a 32.2% increase year-on-year.

The value of exports rose by 31.8% and equalled $5.03 billion in the reported period, while imports also grew by 32.5 percent, amounting to $11.98 billion.